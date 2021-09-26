Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 101,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,916,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

