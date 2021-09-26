Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.76

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 225855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,601 shares of company stock worth $2,841,360. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy's (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

