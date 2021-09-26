SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $224.45 and last traded at $226.33. 863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5,862.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,650 shares of company stock worth $14,935,698. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SiTime by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SiTime by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

