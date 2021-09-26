Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 754,977 shares.The stock last traded at $45.37 and had previously closed at $46.80.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

