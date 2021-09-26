Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 24,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,701,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 75.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 298,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $4,263,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

