Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $13.98.

DLAKY opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

