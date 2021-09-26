Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.88.

CPT opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.95. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

