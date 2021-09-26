Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

NYSE FBP opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

