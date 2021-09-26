BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BMTX stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

