Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Seagen stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Seagen by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

