Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Head to Head Contrast

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 32.54% 69.10% 8.63% BigCommerce -25.66% -22.20% -16.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autodesk and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 1 4 11 0 2.63 BigCommerce 1 9 5 0 2.27

Autodesk currently has a consensus target price of $333.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $69.77, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Autodesk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 17.09 $1.21 billion $2.63 112.04 BigCommerce $152.37 million 25.09 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -50.24

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

