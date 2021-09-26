Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$4.48 Per Share

Analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.75). argenx posted earnings of ($3.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($16.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $308.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 12 month low of $238.58 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

