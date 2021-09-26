Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,550,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

