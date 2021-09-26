Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE APH opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

