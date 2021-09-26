Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

