Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

RANJY opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $1.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

