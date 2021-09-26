Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

