Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post sales of $90.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $90.90 million. Appian reported sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $356.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 9.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $107.10 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.72.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.