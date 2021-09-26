iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 255,319 shares.The stock last traded at $46.54 and had previously closed at $47.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,269 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 176,278 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

