Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

