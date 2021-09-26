Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. Herc has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 193.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Herc by 112,933.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

