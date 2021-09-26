Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $139.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.89.

CBRL stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

