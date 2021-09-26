Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 4,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

The stock has a market cap of $536.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Berry by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

