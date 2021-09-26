Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PWR. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $119.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

