Barclays Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $330.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $330.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
