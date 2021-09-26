Barclays Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $330.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $330.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

