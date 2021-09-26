Reviewing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meridian and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11% Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.35% 10.35% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.14 $26.44 million $4.27 6.49 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.27 $312.32 million $4.30 21.56

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meridian and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $91.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Meridian.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Meridian on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

