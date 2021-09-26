CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) vs. Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Critical Review

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A Trend Micro 15.57% 15.27% 7.74%

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.88 $252.90 million $1.81 31.27

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trend Micro 1 2 1 0 2.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Summary

Trend Micro beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

