The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMR. BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $7.00 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The RMR Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

