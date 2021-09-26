Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of RVMD opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

