Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

