Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $413.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.84, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $175.78 and a 1-year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

