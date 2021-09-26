$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $345.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.86 and its 200 day moving average is $359.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

