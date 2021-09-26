Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $345.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.21. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

