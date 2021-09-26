Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.