Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

