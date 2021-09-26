Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.75

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$44.75 and last traded at C$44.41, with a volume of 21782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.27%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

