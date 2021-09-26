Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.87. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,493,000 after acquiring an additional 273,239 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after acquiring an additional 322,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Sotera Health by 58.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

