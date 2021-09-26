PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PMVP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,111 shares of company stock worth $12,276,273. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.