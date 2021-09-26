Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

