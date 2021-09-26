Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 73.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

