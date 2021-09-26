Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 4.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 494,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.