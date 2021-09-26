Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 5.2%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.81 and last traded at $82.81. Approximately 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,246,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

