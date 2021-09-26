GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Shares Down 12.6%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s stock price traded down 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.11. 3,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 850,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.