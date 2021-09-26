Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Up 2.6%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.07. 10,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,114,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

