Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Up 2.6%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.07. 10,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,114,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
