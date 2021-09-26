Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BWAGF opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

