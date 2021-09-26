Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $640.00.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $777.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $737.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $339.00 and a 52-week high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

