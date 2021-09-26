Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RROTF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Roots has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

