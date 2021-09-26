Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $330.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.92.

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average is $284.55. FedEx has a 52-week low of $226.60 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

