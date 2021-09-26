Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

VICR has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $139.01.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,758,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,063 shares of company stock worth $27,142,577. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,760,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

