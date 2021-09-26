TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,559. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

