TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,559. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
