TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 246.23 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

